Kyle Chrisley of 'Chrisley Knows Best' suing Tennessee county and deputies, claiming unfair arrest

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. — Kyle Chrisley, son of Todd and Julie Chrisley, best known for their family reality show 'Chrisley Knows Best,' is suing Rutherford County and two deputies for nearly $2 million.

Chrisley's parents were recently pardoned by President Trump after being convicted for bank fraud and tax evasion.

Chrisley is claiming he's been unfairly targeted because of his family name and for a crime he says he did not commit.

This is an unusual case that happened in a quiet neighborhood.

He's suing in federal court even as his own criminal case is pending.

"It was very scary and I have a wife and two kids to think about," said Chrisley.

Despite leaving his family's show, Chrisley has said he remains close to his family.

"I get along with everybody, but do my own thing," he sai.

Chrisley said he still gets recognized and he and his attorney Wesley Clark think that is at the heart of his recent legal trouble.

"We believe this is because of who Kyle Chrisley is...someone recognized him and decide they are going to treat him differently because of who he is," said Clark.

Last September, Chrisley had a business dispute with a man who came to his Rutherford County home.

In a Ring camera video from a neighbor you can hear Chrisley's wife screaming and calling 9-1-1 to report that the man was damaging their personal belongings.

Clark said the man smashed into their car, did donuts in their yard and later sped off.

Deputies arrived and spoke to the man, who claimed Chrisley attacked him with a knife, something Chrisley denies.

At a preliminary hearing, witnesses testified they never saw a knife.

Still, Chrisley was arrested and later indicted for aggravated assault.

"They turned a blind eye, and they go after Kyle Chrisley," said Clark.

Clark called the charge absurd and filed a $1.7M lawsuit naming Rutherford County and two sheriff's deputies for violating his client's constitutional rights.

The criminal case against Chrisley is still pending.

If convicted in his case, I asked if Kyle if he expects the same presidential treatment his parents received

"I don't think I'm going to need it," said Chrisley.

The Rutherford County sheriff could not comment on the case since the lawsuit was just filed and they don't typically talk about pending litigation.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com