Kyle Jacobs dead at 49, Nashville police say

Kellie Pickler, Kyle Jacobs
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Kellie Pickler, right, and Kyle Jacobs arrive at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Kellie Pickler, Kyle Jacobs
Posted at 9:23 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 22:24:59-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kyle Jacobs — a music artist and husband to Kellie Pickler — died by an apparent suicide Friday afternoon, Nashville police said.

He was 49.

Pickler reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband and began looking for him, police said. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.

He and Pickler had been married since 2011. He wrote several Lee Brice hits.

If you or someone know is thinking about suicide, call 988 — the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. You can also text “TN” to 741-741.

