Kyle Jacobs dead at 49, Nashville police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kyle Jacobs — a music artist and husband to Kellie Pickler — died by an apparent suicide Friday afternoon, Nashville police said.

He was 49.

Pickler reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband and began looking for him, police said. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.

He and Pickler had been married since 2011. He wrote several Lee Brice hits.

If you or someone know is thinking about suicide, call 988 — the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. You can also text “TN” to 741-741.