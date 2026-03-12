Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
L.L. Bean opening first ever Tennessee store in Franklin this summer

LL Bean
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — L.L. Bean is making its way to Tennessee this summer.

A brand-new store set to open in July 2026 at the Coolsprings Galleria in Franklin.

This will be the brand's first ever location in the state.

