'La Catrina Gone Country': new mural pays homage to Mexican culture with a Nashville twist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's Nashville's newest mural and it's drawing on Mexican tradition.

"It represents the celebration of your loved ones that have passed," said Operations Manager for Las Palmas, Mauricio Sanchez.

The inspiration behind the painting is the Mexican holiday, El Dia de los Muertos.

"We wanted to pay honor to the Hispanic heritage," said Sanchez. "But we also wanted to pay homage to Nashville."

The mural, called La Catrina Gone Country, was commissioned by the owners of Las Palmas. The 1,000 square-foot mural is behind the restaurant's Hayes Street location.

Artist Anthony Bullips brought to life the popular symbol for the Day of the Dead.

"So it starts with the big lady in the middle — that's La Catrina," he said.

Like the holiday, the mural celebrates the living and those who've passed on.

"Up there, the top right — the biggest Kansas City Chiefs fan this side of me — miss Taylor Swift," said Billups. "And then my favorite, the one we were most excited to put up there is the Tejano himself, Mister Freddy Fender."

The mural also features Johnny Cash, June Carter, Roy Orbison, Chet Atkins, Hank Williams Sr., Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson.

The idea came about in 2019, but was put on pause after the pandemic. Now, four years and dozens of paint cans later, it's catching the attention of many.

"We want tourists to come see it. We want them to come in and we want them to enjoy it. We want them to take pictures. We want them to take with them a little bit of Las Palmas when they go home," Sanchez said.