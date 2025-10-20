La Vergne city offices closed due to 'unusual activity' on city's network

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — La Vergne city offices are closed to the public until further notice, a spokesperson for the city said.

In a statement, a spokesperson said "unusual activity" was detected on its local network on Friday and, in response, staff proceeded to take the network offline.

With systems offline, the spokesperson said the city will rely on "old-school processes" until everything is back up and running.

“We are checking all computers on our network,” said city administrator Bruce Richardson. “It’s going to be a long process but we are here to continue supporting our community. We ask for patience and understanding as we go through this situation.”

La Vergne officials are working with a third party cybersecurity team, the FBI, and TBI to investigate the issue.