La Vergne continues to restore systems after cybersecurity attack

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The City of La Vergne continues efforts to restore its digital systems following a cybersecurity incident that began last Friday.

City officials said investigations and recovery are still underway, but some essential services will resume using temporary paper-based processes once offices reopen.

Water billing and property taxes:



Payments can be made by check or money order through the drop box at 1500 E. Nir Shreibman Blvd. or by mail.

Cash and credit or debit card payments are not being accepted at this time.

The city’s online payment portal remains offline.

No late fees will be charged, and no water accounts will be shut off while offices are closed.

Municipal Court:



Court hearings originally scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 22, have been postponed.

New court dates will be mailed to those affected, or residents can call the court clerk at 615-287-8630 for more information.

City officials are asking the community for patience as teams continue working to restore normal operations.