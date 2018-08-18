LA VERGNE, Tenn. - According to officials in Rutherford County, Chief Rick McCormick of the La Vergne Fire Department has passed away.

Officials with the Kittrell Volunteer Fire Department stated on social media Friday morning he passed overnight.

According to officials with the City of La Vergne, the 49-year-old was at St. Thomas Rutherford where he had undergone a knee replacement surgery. Authorities said he died around midnight due to an unknown complication.

The City of La Vergne said McCormick served at the fire department for 31 years since May 1987, and he was sworn in as chief in 2013.

They added he received multiple rank promotions within the department and served as the assistant chief of the La Vergne Fire Department, Inc., as well as serving as the Emergency Services Coordinator for the city before becoming chief.

“Ricky was a passionate person who loved his city and his fire department," Mayor Dennis Waldron said. "That love was equally returned by everyone in La Vergne, and he is going to be deeply missed.”

Authorities said the McCormick family has been dealing with the loss of their son, Brandon. He passed away in April following a motorcycle accident.

Visitation for McCormick will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Highland Heights Church of Christ in the 700 block of South Lowry Street in Smyrna.

McCormick’s funeral has been planed for 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the same location, and he will be buried with full honors at Mapleview Cemetery on Maple Street in Smyrna.

The public has been invited to attend.

A gofundme account has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

Kittrell Volunteer Fire officials released the following statement:

“Please say some prayers for his family, our fire family at LaVergne Fire, and all those who he impacted across our county and our state. Chief McCormick was a dedicated family man, and someone who cared deeply about protecting the citizens of his community.”

Chief William Swann with the Nashville Fire Department released this statement:

“Anytime we lose a fellow member of the fire service it’s a great loss. We are especially saddened by the loss of La Vergne Fire Chief Rick McCormick. In the fire service we are bound by a shared love for our community and the personnel we serve with every shift. The Nashville Fire Department will stand in full support of our fellow firefighters and the City of La Vergne at this difficult time. Whatever the La Vergne Fire Department needs, we are here to serve. God Bless Chief McCormick’s family and God Bless the La Vergne Fire Department.”