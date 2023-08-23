Watch Now
La Vergne hires new police chief following sex scandal in early January

La Vergne Police
Posted at 12:48 PM, Aug 23, 2023
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — La Vergne has hired a new police chief, six months after Burrel "Chip" Davis was fired after a sex scandal within his department led to the termination of five officers.

Current Captain Christopher Moews who is from the city of Milwaukee has been in law enforcement for around 30 years and has been a member of the Police Chief’s Use of Force Review Committee, the Critical Incident Review Board and the Police Officer Support Team.

“I am excited to begin this new chapter of my career with the La Vergne Police Department, becoming an active member of the La Vergne community, working towards restoring community trust, and continuing to grow and develop the department is my top priority,” says Chief Moews. “During the course of meeting with several members of the La Vergne Police Department, as well as other city leaders, I have been impressed with their professionalism and dedication. It is an honor to serve the City of La Vergne as its next police chief!”

Chief Moews’ first day will be September 6.

