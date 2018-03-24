La Vergne Man Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges

LA VERGNE, Tenn. - A man was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at a home on Sunrise Avenue.
Officials with La Vergne Narcotics and detectives executed the search warrant Friday night and found approximately 1.25 ounces of cocaine, around one pound of marijuana, and about $9,500 in cash in the house.
Michael Watts, age 39, was arrested and charged with felony possession of schedule II, schedule VI, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substances, and drug paraphernalia.
He was being held at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office on a $16,000 bond.