La Vergne man killed in head-on collision on Hobson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A La Vergne man was killed in a crash on Hobson Pike Monday morning.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, John Taylor III, 61, was hit head-on by another driver at 7:15 a.m. in the 3100 block of Hobson Pike. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MNPD says a driver in a Cadillac sedan was traveling south on Hobson Pike when they "failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway," veering into oncoming traffic and hitting a 2005 Honda Accord driven by Taylor. The reason for the driver crossing the median is currently unknown.

The driver of the Cadillac sedan was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

MNPD says there was no evidence at the scene that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision and both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the incident.