La Vergne moving forward with projects in Stones River Road area

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A project on Stones River Road in La Vergne will reach completion soon for a water main, while another roadwork phase in the area will move forward.

Phase D on Hollandale Road should begin May 2, city officials said.

The phase will require crews to close Hollandale Road from Stones River Road to Bon Aqua Drive to all drivers except for local traffic. Detours will be in place, instructing drivers to go south on Stones River Road, east on Forest Ridge Drive and north on Hollandale Road before reconnecting to Bon Aqua Drive.

The contractor estimates this phase, including paving and re-striping, will reach completion in three months. The project includes six phases in all, and is expected to be ready by the end of 2022.

Crews are expected to be working Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Traffic control detours will be in place for each phase of the work.

