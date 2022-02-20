La Vergne officers shot in vehicle pursuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three men were arrested after firing shots at La Vergne police officers Saturday night.

Police say that a vehicle drove past an officer at an excessive speed. The officer entered a pursuit with the vehicle. The pursuit was terminated by a supervisor.

The driver was later spotted in La Vergne.

Spike strips were deployed. Around 8:00 p.m. the vehicle was stopped on Murfreesboro Pike just past the Nashville border.

Three men exited the vehicle and fled the scene. One officer was shot at, but no one was injured.

The men are in custody.

Pending charges will be issued by MNDP. The investigation is ongoing.