La Vergne PD look for drive-by shooting suspects

Photo from La Vergne PD
Posted at 10:22 PM, Mar 14, 2021
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are looking for suspects believed to be armed and dangerous from multiple drive-by shootings last week.

La Vergne Police say the vehicles pictured above were involved in shootings on Mable Drive and R.G. Buchanan Drive on March 10 and March 14.

The first vehicle is a black or dark gray Kia Soul. The second vehicle is white, possibly a Nissan Altima, Maxima or Toyota Camry, according to officials.

Police say the suspects are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

They are also working to identify several persons-of-interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 615-793-7744.

