La Vergne PD officers fired, suspended for sexual misconduct

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Five officers with the La Vergne Police Department are being released and another three officers are suspended after various bouts of sexual misconduct and reportedly lying during the ensuing investigation into these claims.

The terminated officers are patrol officer Maegan Hall, patrol officer Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Henry Ty McGowan, Sgt. Lewis Powell and detective Seneca Shields. The suspended officers have been identified as Patrol and K-9 Officer Larry Holladay, Patrol Officer Patrick Magliocco and Patrol Officer Gavin Schoeberl.

This information has been gathered from an internal investigation by the La Vergne Police Department, which contains explicit and graphic detail.

According to the allegations made in the internal investigation, Hall "engaged in a sexual relationship" with Magliocco, Powell, Holladay, Lugo, McGowan and Shields, which was not reported to leadership. Hall reportedly "engaged in a sexual relationship" with McGowan and Shields "while on duty and inside city owned property."

Hall also reportedly exchanged explicit photos with McGowan, Holladay, Magliocco, Shields and Shoeberl which were reciprocated, leading to charges of sexual harassment.

McGowan reportedly went into the Human Resources office and put his hands around the neck of employee Bethany Smith, which was witnessed by a coworker.

Additional details will be released throughout the evening and as more information is provided.