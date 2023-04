LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lieutenant Robert Hayes of La Vergne Police Department died after his year-long battle with cancer.

Lt. Hayes, 53, was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in March.

He died April 17, when he left behind his wife, Kimberly, of 25 years, and his three adult children Madison, Jeffery, and Edward.

No funeral arrangements have been announced.