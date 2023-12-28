La Vergne Police Department still fighting lawsuits after sexual misconduct behavior

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Shocking findings of sexual misconduct rocked the La Vergne Police Department in 2023, which still aren't settled in court as the year closes out.

The salacious details made national news and five officers and the police chief ultimately lost their jobs.

The one female officer involved filed a civil rights lawsuit. More than a half dozen officers were implicated in the La Vergne Police Department sex misconduct case.

The 24-year-old rookie named Maegan Hall found herself to be the face of the incident.

"I remember while applying for the job at the PD they described the environment as a family. But while I was aspiring to protect others, they did not protect me," Hall said to NewsChannel 5 in 2023.

By now, most of the country knows what happened.

This after two separate investigations found that Hall engaged in sexual activity and/or shared intimate photos and videos with male officers.

In an exclusive interview, Hall said she suffered from depression and felt trapped on a job surrounded by men.

"My supervisors worked together to take advantage of my vulnerabilities and mental health, and they used it for their gain and their sexual pleasure," she said.

As a result of the investigations, Hall along with four other officers and the police chief were fired. Three others were suspended.

City leaders like Alderman Kara Hobbs were stunned by the graphic revelations.

"It's really been frustrating from a leadership standpoint to have citizens questions, and I'm learning the details right along with the public," Hobbs said.

Details quickly made national news with Hall — the lone female involved — becoming the target of sexual jokes and taunting.

She concedes she participated under duress. Hall didn't say she was raped and no criminal charges were filed. She added that the salacious details made public of sex on the job put her alone center stage and did not tell the whole story.

"They isolated me — shunned me. They accused me, and they blamed me for becoming a victim," Hall said.

The scandal has spawned two lawsuits.

Hall and her attorney Wesley Clark are suing the city and three supervisors in federal court for civil rights violations.

And, one of the officers named, Lewis Powell, has filed a counter lawsuit saying what happened was fully consensual and that Hall's claims against him are false.

Those cases will play out in court.

As for the La Vergne Police Department?

The department hopes to move past the whole sordid affair having hired a new police out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this past summer.