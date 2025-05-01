La Vergne Police investigating body found in the area of Old Nashville Highway and Murray Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — La Vergne Police are investigating a body that was found in the area of Old Nashville Highway and Murray Lane at around 6 a.m. Thursday.
Police say an elderly man was found unconscious on the ground.
You're asked to avoid the area at this time.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
