LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — La Vergne Police Department officials said one person is dead after a late Thursday night shooting.

The incident happened inside the gunman's house on Willowview Drive around 11:30 p.m. Police said the gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting a family member. The victim who was shot is still alive and at the hospital in critical condition, police said.

No additional information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.