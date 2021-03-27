La Vergne Police officer involved in head-on crash while responding to call

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A La Vergne Police officer was seriously injured in a head-on crash while responding to a call Friday evening.

Police officials say Officer Zachary Benedetti was responding to an emergency call with lights and sirens around 7:45 p.m. when he and another driver collided head-on on Waldron Road near Industrial Boulevard.

Officer Benedetti was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries. The occupants of the other vehicle were transported to Stone Crest Hospital in stable condition.

Police say the cause of the crash is still unclear.