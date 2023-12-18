La Vergne police officer who died in car crash to be laid to rest on Monday

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A La Vergne police officer who died in a car crash will be laid to rest Monday.

Officer Brandon Joyner was a law enforcement officer who, the department says, dedicated his life to serving others. He was a police officer, a U.S. Army veteran and active member of the Tennessee National Guard, so he will be buried with full military honors.

The department says he was a man of few words but was always pleasant, professional, and polite.

Around 9:30 a.m., Officer Joyner will be escorted from Murfreesboro to La Vergne before his visitation and funeral at Grace Church on Stones River Road. The procession is expected to drive past City Hall. The visitation will start at 10 a.m. and the funeral will take place at 1 p.m.

NewsChannel 5 has highlighted Joyner’s heroic efforts in the past. In 2002, Joyner was working as a hospital security guard in Nashville and saved the day when he was able to stop a suspect who was trying to make a getaway from Metro Police. He told us that day he was just doing his job.

Deputy Chief of Police Brent Hatcher released a statement saying “Brandon was a loving family man and an honorable soldier. He was a friend to many, and beloved by even more… I know I speak for all of us when I say we are better for having known him."

Instead of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to FOP Percy Priest Lodge #85, P.O. Box 921, La Vergne, TN 37086.

He was 46 years old and a six-year veteran of the La Vergne Police Department.