La Vergne Police search for suspect after two officers shot; nearby residents asked to shelter in place

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — La Vergne Police say two officers were shot following a stop to investigate a potential stolen vehicle.

At 2:23 p.m., police stopped someone at the Doller General on Stones River Road. They say while investigating, a suspect pulled a gun and shot both officers.

One officer was hit in the left shoulder. The other officer hit in the right groin and forearm. Both are in stable condition.

WATCH THE POLICE 4:45 PM UPDATE BELOW

Police update on La Vergne officer shooting

Police say the suspect is 38-year-old John Drake Jr. They described him as having a muscular build, facial hair and dreadlocks. He was seeing with a black t-shirt featuring a white hockey mask emblem. He was wearing gray pants, and fled north bound on Stones River Road.

Officials are warning nearby residents in the Stones River Road and Lake Forrest Drive area to shelter in place and lock their doors. All others should avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake confirmed that the suspect is related to him in a statement:

“I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn that my estranged son, with whom I have had very minimal contact over many years, is the suspect in this afternoon’s shooting of the two La Vergne police officers. My thoughts and prayers are with the two officers, who I understand are now in stable condition at Vanderbilt.

Despite my efforts and guidance in the early and teenage years, my son, John Drake Jr., now 38-years-old, resorted to years of criminal activity and is a convicted felon. He has not been a part of my life for quite some time. He now needs to be found and held accountable for his actions today. I hope that anyone who sees him or has information about him will contact law enforcement immediately.”

Metro Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell also released a statement:

"My heart goes out to Chief Drake, his family, and the two wounded LaVergne police officers. I know that despite our best efforts -- including in their early years -- we can't be responsible for the choices of family members. I support Chief Drake and stand by him at this difficult time. He is the right Chief of Police for Nashville."

NewsChannel 5 has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

