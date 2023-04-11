La Vergne Police seeking assistance identifying hit-and-run suspects

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The La Vergne Police Department is asking for help in identifying two individuals who may have been involved in a hit-and-run.

LPD reports that the crash took place on April 9, 2023, around 9:30 p.m. at the Kroger on Murfreesboro Road in La Vergne.

Officials want to identify and speak to the individuals caught on security camera footage from the store.

Police say they left the area in a white truck, potentially a Toyota Tundra, with a lift, aftermarket wheels and new damage to the passenger side rear wheel.

LPD

Anyone with information about the individuals is asked to call La Vergne Police at 615-793-7744.