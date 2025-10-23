La Vergne remains offline after cybersecurity incident leaves city systems down since Friday

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The city of La Vergne has been completely offline since Friday following what officials are calling a cybersecurity incident, leaving residents unable to pay bills and forcing the postponement of court hearings.

"They send a bill to me through the mail. I come every month and pay it, and don't have no problem. But I guess we got a problem today," said resident Phabyn Gay.

With city systems under review, officials cannot accept cash or card payments. The online portal is also down following the cyber security breach.

For now, checks and money orders can be left in the drop box at the Public Works and Community Development Services building at 1500 E. Nir Shreibman Blvd.

"That's whether it's taxes or water payments, they can drop that off in person. City Court has been moved. But beyond that, public services are still running. Public works is working. Police are out patrolling, securing our community. Fire Department is still out," said Mayor Jason Cole.

During the closures, the city says no late fees will be applied and no water accounts will be shut off.

"They need to figure that out, because if not everybody messed up... free water for everybody," Gay said.

While computers remain down, Cole says the community continues operating normally. The Goblins and Goodies event is still scheduled for Saturday.

"Our team just because of the doors are closed doesn't mean that they're not working. They're still out working, regardless of the department," Cole said.

Court hearings scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed, and new dates will be sent by mail. Those scheduled may also call the court clerk at 615-287-8630.

The city continues working to assess and restore digital systems following the cybersecurity incident. The city is working with cybersecurity experts, law enforcement, the FBI, and TBI on the investigation.

