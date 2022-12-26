La Vergne seeks help from Smyrna after low water level issues

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some residents in La Vergne may have little to no water Monday while the town refills its supply.

"A 'perfect storm' has caused the City of La Vergne to seek mutual aid from the Town of Smyrna to meet a water supply issue," town spokesperson Anne Smith said. "The software used to monitor water tank levels, SCADA, at the Inframark Water Treatment Plant froze on Friday and, unrelated, a power breaker tripped the same day."

Smith said once power was restored the software was not correctly reading the amount of water in the tank that serves the south side of La Vergne, causing a shortage due to high demand during the winter weather this weekend.

No conservation notice has been issued at this time.

"Once water levels get this low, it takes time to build them back up. Residents may notice low water pressure or no water until levels are restored," Smith said.