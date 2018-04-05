Lady Antebellum, Chris Janson To Headline July 4th Concert

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Lady Antebellum and Chris Janson will headline this year’s Fourth of July concert in Nashville, the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. announced Thursday.
Nashville's "Let Freedom Sing" concert will also feature Lucie Silvas and Shannon Sanders.
ANNOUNCED!!! The lineup for this year’s FREE #NashvilleJuly4. It’s SO great. Want to know?! Click: https://t.co/bnrEMGd23f and find out! 🎇🎶🎆 pic.twitter.com/uf6sdfVrlQ— Nashville Tennessee (@visitmusiccity) April 5, 2018
