Lady Antebellum, Chris Janson To Headline July 4th Concert

1:34 PM, Apr 5, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Lady Antebellum and Chris Janson will headline this year’s Fourth of July concert in Nashville, the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. announced Thursday. 

Nashville's "Let Freedom Sing" concert will also feature Lucie Silvas and Shannon Sanders. 

