Lady Vols suspend guard Ruby Whitehorn after arrest on felony charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Lady Volunteers have suspended guard Ruby Whitehorn indefinitely after her arrest earlier this month on felony charges of domestic assault and aggravated burglary.

An athletic department spokesperson confirmed Thursday that the fourth-year guard is not taking part in any team activities while the case moves forward.

Whitehorn, 21, was arrested on Aug. 8 after the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 4:15 p.m. Reports state she was involved in a dispute outside a woman’s residence and that she kicked in both the front door and a bedroom door.

According to authorities, Whitehorn told officers she was attempting to retrieve her belongings after the woman allegedly withheld her phone and passport.

Her attorney, Gregory P. Isaacs, has disputed the allegations. In a statement released last week, Isaacs said eyewitness accounts contradict the details outlined in the warrants. He added that Whitehorn intends to plead not guilty at her preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 5.

Whitehorn transferred to Tennessee after two seasons at Clemson, where she started 62 of 66 games. In her first year with the Lady Vols, she started 28 of 34 contests, averaging 11.6 points and four rebounds per game. She was the team’s fourth-leading scorer and helped Tennessee go 24–10 in coach Kim Caldwell’s first season.

