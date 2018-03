Lafayette Police Officer Found Dead In Home

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called out to investigate the death of a Lafayette police officer.

TBI officials confirmed 35-year-old Jacob Jordan was found dead Tuesday morning inside his home on John’s Creek Road. The call came in around 6:30 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding his death were not clear at this time. District Attorney General Tommy Thompson requested TBI agents to investigate.

His body would be taken to Nashville for an autopsy as the investigation continues.