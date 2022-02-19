Lagniappe Bayou Kitchen holds fundraiser to keep going after two years of obstacles

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you've been in business in these two years of the pandemic, there is something about this story that will speak to you. The owners of a small restaurant in Goodlettsville have faced every obstacle that these past two years have thrown at them. With a fundraiser underway, they're not anywhere close to giving up.

"Gonna take a little baby and put him in there," said Story Craig, placing a plastic baby in a king cake.

There's a bit of history between Story and husband Kevin Craig, a man busy with the beef brisket outside.

"I've known my wife for 30 years," Kevin smiled.

"I kinda always had a crush on him," said Story.

"We lost contact for a while," Kevin continued. "She found me after 27 years."

"We just fell in love over the phone, really," said Story. "He was blonde. He was super cute."

"Used to be," laughed Kevin.

"He's still cute. He's just grumpy now."

"I was born in New Orleans," Story continued. "My grandmother cooked all Cajun food."

The dream for Story and Kevin became opening the Lagniappe Bayou Kitchen in Goodlettsville, a place meant to welcome people in with this phrase; "Laissez les bon temps rouler!" said Story. "Let the good times roll!"

Hopes were burning bright for a new business, but six weeks after their 2020 opening, COVID hit.

"We didn't qualify for a lot of the relief cause we were so new," said Story.

The next two years would only see more obstacles.

"It's food shortages, not being able to get supplies, inflation, shortage of staff," said Kevin.

"We actually got COVID and had to close for a little while," added Story.

Even now, the dining room's closed until Wednesday after problems with their building led to flooding. There may have been a moment where hope started to fade.

"Very quick," said Kevin. "I got over it real quick. I don't quit. We just don't quit."

The people of Goodlettsville aren't letting them quit either.

"Everything at Lagniappe is good!" said one customer.

"I usually get their brisket grilled cheese sandwiches," added another.

"Shrimp and grits!" said yet another.

A fundraiser for the kitchen continues Saturday, serving up brisket and desserts including king cake.

"The name Lagniappe in Cajun means a little something extra," said Sumner County Commissioner Jeremy Mansfield. "They just need a little something extra to get over that hump and get through this storm."

"Somebody sent a message saying, 'I hope you come back swinging and make em say, 'who dat!'" said Story. "You know what. That's what we're gonna do. Laissez les bon temps rouler!"

The brisket sandwich fundraiser continues Saturday from 11am to 6 pm. Lagniappe Bayou Kitchen is at 845 Springfield Hwy, Goodlettsville, TN. A fundraiser page can be found here.