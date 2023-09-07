Watch Now
Lainey Wilson tops the list again for most CMA Award nominations

Marty Stuart's 19th Annual Late Night Jam
FILE - Lainey Wilson performs during Marty Stuart's 19th Annual Late Night Jam in Nashville, Tenn., on June 8, 2022. Wilson is having a breakout year as she tops the Country Music Association Awards nominations in her first year as a nominee, earning nods in six categories including album of the year, female vocalist of the year and song of the year. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 7:20 AM, Sep 07, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The time has finally come! The nominees for the 57th annual CMA Awards have been announced!

Lainey Wilson tops the list once again with nine nominations, followed by Jelly Roll with five nominations and Luke Combs and HARDY with four each

Other major nominees include Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, Producer/Mix Engineer Joey Moi, Songwriter/Producer Jordan Schmidt, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Musician/Producer Derek Wells with three nominations each

First-time nominees include Mason Allen, Trannie Anderson, Renee Blair, Michael H. Brauer, Katelyn Brown, Zach Bryan, Tracy Chapman, Josh Ditty, David Fanning, Nicki Fletcher, Greylan James, Jelly Roll, Paul Jenkins, Gena Johnson, Chase McGill, Cameron Montgomery, Megan Moroney, Austin Nivarel, Eivind Nordland, John Osborne, Hunter Phelps, David Ray Stevens, Patrick Tohill, Alysa Vanderheym, The War And Treaty, Hailey Whitters, Ben Williams, Dallas Wilson and Charlie Worsham.

You can find the full list of nominees on the CMA Awards website. The 57th Annual CMA Awards will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning live from Nashville at 8 p.m. on November 8.

