Lake Palmer Sold to Alabama Developer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The space formerly known as West End Summit, and known by locals as Lake Palmer, was sold to Alabama-based developer Propst Development after sitting empty for more than a decade.

“We understand that not only is this a special site but Nashville is an extraordinary community, and we are committed to building a development with the quality and integrity reflective of the city,” said Chris Brown, principal of Propst Development in a written statement. “Propst has previously invested more than $115 million in suburban Nashville, and we look forward to sharing our plans for this project soon.”

Propst bought the property from Nashville developer Alex Palmer, who blasted 80 feet into the ground in 2007 with plans to build two towers. But Palmer's project never moved forward, which left the hole stagnant and collecting water for years.

"It's hard not to know that it's there, whether you're new or you've been here for a while, everyone's familiar," said Jeremiah Muwanga who works right next door. "This area of town is defined by it."

Propst announced the new project will include office space. More details will be released in coming weeks.