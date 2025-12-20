Lake Providence Baptist Church distributes free Christmas meals to families in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Families in need can receive free holiday meals Saturday from Lake Providence Missionary Baptist Church in South Nashville, with no registration or qualification requirements.

The church is distributing 600 "Blessing of Hope" boxes containing complete holiday meals, including ham, turkey and all the traditional sides. Starting at 9 a.m., families can drive up to receive the meals on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out.

The church will hand out 350 boxes at their location and deliver 250 directly into the community. The distribution is made possible through a partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank.

"I don't think that any child or any family should grow hungry. I think that everyone deserves to have at least food on the table," Pastor Bruce Maxwell said.

Maxwell noted that the need has grown significantly following the recent government shutdown and disruption of SNAP benefits this year, making the holiday distribution particularly important for struggling families.

The church also operates a regular food bank every Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for families in need of assistance throughout the week.

Saturday's "Blessing of Hope" distribution holds special meaning as it marks one of Pastor Maxwell's final acts of service before retiring after 50 years of ministry.

"During the season of giving, we try to give back to our community, try to give back to families so that they will not go without," Maxwell said.

The pastor said this has been an especially difficult year for families, making Friday's giveaway even more crucial as Christmas week approaches. Maxwell hopes his five-decade legacy will be remembered as one of love and helping others.

Watch the full story and see how Pastor Maxwell is making his final Christmas at the church count by helping hundreds of families.

