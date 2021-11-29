Watch
Land Between the Lakes offers free Christmas trees

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP/WTVF) — Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is offering permits for free cedar Christmas trees.

A statement from the National Forest Service said permits must be obtained online and allow each family to cut one tree through Dec. 24.

The statement said trees must be cedar and less than 10 feet tall with stumps that are less than 4 inches tall.

"Taking the family out into the woods to look for the perfect Christmas tree is a great holiday tradition. Check along roadsides or within old forest openings to find your tree," said Yvonne Antes, silviculturist at Land Between the Lakes. "The cedar tree program also helps Land Between the Lakes maintain open lands and promote diverse wildlife habitat."

Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area includes over 170,000 acres of forests, wetlands, and open lands in western Kentucky and Tennessee.

Click here for more information on obtaining a permit.

