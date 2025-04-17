Landowner looks to donate acres to Franklin for city workers' housing

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — The affordable housing crisis can be felt all across Middle Tennessee, with many unable to afford to live near where they work.

One woman hopes to make a dent in that problem through a creative and generous solution.

I met with Dorinda Carlisle Smith at her dream home, overlooking Carlisle Lane.

“I grew up as a farmer’s daughter. Land is very important,” Carlisle Smith said.

She hopes others will live in and love Franklin as much as her family has for generations.

“[It's] a place where people could come and have a good time and relax and be together,” said Carlisle Smith.

She'll be the first to tell you though, her land is not being used to its full potential.

“Other than the guy we paid to mow it in the summer it kind of bugs me—That’s when I thought about it. Let’s maybe do something better with it,” she said.

She showed us a six-acre tract right next door to her dream home.

She plans to donate the land to the city of Franklin so it can ultimately be available for people to both live and work within city limits.

“It’s just a shame you work that hard to make Franklin as great as it is and you can’t live here because you can’t afford it. There are other reasons I’m sure,” she said.

She learned through a government workshop less than 20% of Franklin employees live within the city limits.

“We are all citizens of a wonderful community. People in Franklin love being here," she said. “I don’t need the money so why not do something good for the town? I love the town I’m from the town. I’ll die in it.”

Carlisle Smith has big dreams for what this plot of land could become and the potential it has for the city of Franklin.

But there are still some hurdles she'll have to overcome before she can reach that dream.

“Housing affordability is an issue across-the-board we’re working with a number of different partners, and this is an example of a partnership specifically targeted towards helping city employees buy a home in Franklin and live where they were and serve,” said City Administrator Eric Stuckey.

Stuckey added that right now the city is gauging interest with workers and exploring partnerships with a developer.

“We have challenged with housing affordability across the city, and we want to have a variety of housing options not just for city employees but for all employees," Stuckey said.

City leaders said it's hard to give a timeline on potential construction on Carlisle Smith's land, given the administrative obstacles ahead.

