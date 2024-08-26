Watch Now
News

Actions

Lane closure activity on interstates, state highways halted during Labor Day weekend

I-80 Travel
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Rush hour traffic travels along I-80 as seen on April 18, 2023 in Omaha, Neb.
I-80 Travel
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — All lane closure activity on interstates and state highways will be halted during Labor Day weekend!

Beginning noon on Friday, August 30 and through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, construction crews will stop all lane closure activity.

Workers will still be on-site in many construction zones and drivers are asked to continue to obey posted speed limits.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com

Here's what's happening in Middle Tennessee this Labor Day weekend

WOW! Where did the summer go! It's hard to believe the unofficial end to summer arrives with the upcoming Labor Day weekend! For college football fans, it's the start of the regular season, but there are a lot of events happening in our area. Our team at NewsChannel5.com has put together a list of some of the fun things to do this weekend.

-Lelan Statom

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community