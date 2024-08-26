Lane closure activity on interstates, state highways halted during Labor Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — All lane closure activity on interstates and state highways will be halted during Labor Day weekend!

Beginning noon on Friday, August 30 and through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, construction crews will stop all lane closure activity.

Workers will still be on-site in many construction zones and drivers are asked to continue to obey posted speed limits.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com