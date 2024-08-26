Lane closure activity on interstates, state highways halted during Labor Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — All lane closure activity on interstates and state highways will be halted during Labor Day weekend!
Beginning noon on Friday, August 30 and through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, construction crews will stop all lane closure activity.
Workers will still be on-site in many construction zones and drivers are asked to continue to obey posted speed limits.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
WOW! Where did the summer go! It's hard to believe the unofficial end to summer arrives with the upcoming Labor Day weekend! For college football fans, it's the start of the regular season, but there are a lot of events happening in our area. Our team at NewsChannel5.com has put together a list of some of the fun things to do this weekend.
-Lelan Statom