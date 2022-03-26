Lane closures near Sam Ridley Pkwy exit due to work on I-24 SMART Corridor project

NASHVILLE — On Friday night, west of the Sam Ridley Parkway exit at mile marker 65.5, the Tennessee Department of Transportation closed lanes to work on its I-24 SMART Corridor project.

The closure lasted until noon on Saturday. One lane was then reopened, while the other will remain closed until 5 a.m. on Monday.

Stansell Electric Company is working on a median foundation to support gantries for overhead lane control. Once their foundation is complete, the gantries will go up beginning on April 3.

Though for months crews have been placing these foundations along the corridor at night, due to the large size of the median at mile marker 65.5, work extended into the day.

Going forward, crews will work in the overnight hours for two weeks on and then one week off, weather permitting.

The I-24 SMART Corridor project completed Phase 1 of its construction in December 2021. Phase 2 is projected for completion in spring of 2023.

TDOT has provided links for drivers report potholes or receive information about the latest construction activities.