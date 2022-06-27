NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — All construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes will be suspended this weekend to help assist holiday travelers.

The halting of the closures will begin on Friday, July 1 at 6 a.m. and will go through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5.

“With so many people hitting the road we want to do all we can to ensure they reach their destinations safely and without necessary delays,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “We are doing so by suspending lane closures during this busy holiday travel time.”

Motorists will still encounter some long-term lane closures on construction projects and while lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on-site in zones. This means reduced speed limits in work zones is still in effect.