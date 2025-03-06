Watch Now
News

Actions

Lane Motor Museum opens Hoods Up exhibit to show vehicle engines

The Lane Motor Museum is starting its new Hoods Up exhibit Thursday, where you can take a look under the hood of your favorite classic vehicle.
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Lane Motor Museum is starting its annual Hoods Up exhibit on Thursday, where you can look under the hood of your favorite classic vehicle.

They've got over 150 unique cars on display from all around the world.

It runs until March 24.

You can find more information about the museum and the exhibit here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at eric.pointer@newschannel5.com.

On a snow day at the Capitol, we met a silver suited snowboarding lawyer

Shred the gnar with Patrick - the snowboarding lawyer that will remind you not to take things too seriously! His cheeky, cheerful attitude is contagious. His only complaint? The lack of chairlifts at the Tennessee State Capitol of course. Watch his story for an instant pick-me-up on a frigid day.

-Rebecca Schleicher

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community