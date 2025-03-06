Lane Motor Museum opens Hoods Up exhibit to show vehicle engines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Lane Motor Museum is starting its annual Hoods Up exhibit on Thursday, where you can look under the hood of your favorite classic vehicle.

They've got over 150 unique cars on display from all around the world.

It runs until March 24.

