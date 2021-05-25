Watch
Large fire destroys Nashville apartment building

Kelsey Gibbs / WTVF
Fire destroys building at Brentwood Oaks Apartments.
Posted at 8:56 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 22:30:37-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crews with the Nashville Fire Department are fighting a reported fire at an apartment complex in the Nippers Corner area of Nashville.

The 2-alarm fire is so large that it can be seen from Interstate 65.

Several crews have responded to the scene at Brentwood Oaks Apartments, but no injuries have been reported. No other details have been released.

In 2012, a fire displaced a total of 26 residents and two firefighters were injured. Officials said in that case, the fire started in the attic but the case was "undetermined."

