Large fire destroys Nashville apartment building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crews with the Nashville Fire Department are fighting a reported fire at an apartment complex in the Nippers Corner area of Nashville.

The 2-alarm fire is so large that it can be seen from Interstate 65.

Several crews have responded to the scene at Brentwood Oaks Apartments, but no injuries have been reported. No other details have been released.

In 2012, a fire displaced a total of 26 residents and two firefighters were injured. Officials said in that case, the fire started in the attic but the case was "undetermined."

Our personnel are actively fighting a two alarm fire at 420 Brentwood Oaks Drive. This is an active scene. No injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/Xspz6qpkjY — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 25, 2021