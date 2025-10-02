Large gas main break closes East Bound lanes of James Campbell Blvd in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — East Bound lanes of James Campbell Blvd in Columbia are currently closed from Campbellsville Pike near the Verizon Store to Pulaski Hwy HWY 31, Stan McNabb Chevrolet.

This is due to a large gas main break. This will be an extended closure.

You're asked to seek alternate routes if possible.

