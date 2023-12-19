Large police presence at Rivergate Mall investigating a shooter threat

A large police presence is at the Rivergate Mall in Goodlettsville investigating a call about an active shooter.

A NewsChannel 5 source said the doors were being blocked by police cars and people were walking out of different entrances.

Goodlettsville Police later said they responded to what was only a threat, along with Metro Police, and preliminary investigations indicate it was a false call. They searched but could not find anything with an accurate shooter description, believing it to be a hoax.

The scene is still active, and we will continue to update the story as we have more information.