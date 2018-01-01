Larger VA Clinic To Open Near Fort Campbell

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A larger medical clinic for veterans has been planned to open near Fort Campbell.

The Leaf-Chronicle reported Tennessee Valley Healthcare System said in a statement that it will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony January 10 for the Clarksville Community Based Outpatient Clinic.

The clinic has been projected to serve 4,000 veterans in the area, including some who are currently traveling to Nashville or into Kentucky for care.

Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Director Jennifer Vedral-Baron said demand has been growing for VA health care in the area, which is near the sprawling Fort Campbell Army post.