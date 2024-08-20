Watch Now
Las Palmas celebrates 34 years of service with 50% off all dine-in orders

Las Palmas
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Las Palmas is celebrating 34 years of service today, and as part of the excitement they are offering half off of all dine-in food orders!

On August 20, you can get 50% off of your meal if you eat at any of the nine locations all day long.

There are also prizes being offered, such as Titans tickets, Predators tickets, Nashville Soccer Club tickets, a corn hole set and a dart cabinet set.

To learn more about how to qualify for the prizes, visit their website.

