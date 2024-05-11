Lascassas farm on the search after 80 cows misplaced from storms

LASCASSAS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Laura Vaught and her family will literally look until the cows come home — all 80.

Vaught's family farm suffered flooding so fast on May 8 it was hard to move the 80 head of cattle while the storms ravaged Middle Tennessee. Rutherford County was under a tornado warning at various times. In the flood waters, 80 cattle washed away from their farm.

The good news is 60 heads of cattle have been rescued. However, 12 are still missing.

And they need your help to find them. On Friday, six were rescued. However, some were as far as 12 miles away from the family farm.

The cattle have bright yellow ear tags. They could be anywhere between Lascassas and Walter Hill or even further. The cattle are black, mature females with calves. The calves are nearly a year old.

If you see one, here's who to call:

Mike: (615-396-7208),

Houston: (615-556-9625), or

Laura: (615-585-7026) if you see one.

Do not approach the cow yourself. Cattle can be skittish, particularly with people they do not know on land they are unfamiliar with walking.

Here's a map of where they have been located so far.

Map by the Vaught family The red dots are where the heads of cattle have been located since May 8. So far, 60 have been rescued and returned to the farm.