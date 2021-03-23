Laser tag league promoter charged with sex crimes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police detectives arrested laser tag league promoter was arrested on sex charges Monday.

Christopher W. Johnson, 42, of Madison was indicted on charges of displaying sex acts to a minor and inducing a minor into sexual activity via video chat.

MNPD Christopher Johnson

Photo: MNPD

Officials say Johnson and the male juvenile victim began having conversations over Facebook in 2015 when the victim was 11 years old about him joining the laser tag league. The conversation later turned sexual.

While no other victims have been identified, anyone with information about any inappropriate behavior by Johnson involving minors was asked to contact Detective Adkins at 615-862-7666.

Johnson is jailed in lieu of $75,000 bond.