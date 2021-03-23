Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Laser tag league promoter charged with sex crimes

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
File Photo
handcuffs
Posted at 10:43 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 23:43:20-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police detectives arrested laser tag league promoter was arrested on sex charges Monday.

Christopher W. Johnson, 42, of Madison was indicted on charges of displaying sex acts to a minor and inducing a minor into sexual activity via video chat.

Christopher johnson
Christopher Johnson
Photo: MNPD

Officials say Johnson and the male juvenile victim began having conversations over Facebook in 2015 when the victim was 11 years old about him joining the laser tag league. The conversation later turned sexual.

While no other victims have been identified, anyone with information about any inappropriate behavior by Johnson involving minors was asked to contact Detective Adkins at 615-862-7666.

Johnson is jailed in lieu of $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast