Last Minute Holiday Consumers Shop For Deals

DONELSON, Tenn. - "Super Saturday" also known as "Panic Saturday" is the last full day of shopping before Christmas.

Consumers who procrastinated their holiday shopping flocked to some major retailers open around the clock until late Christmas Eve.

Kohl's will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. John Sonnier and his twin sons shopped at Kohl's Saturday afternoon for his wife.

"Trying to prevent from what we usually do which is last minute on Christmas Eve. We're a few days ahead, well, at least one," he said.

Sonnier said he began shopping on Christmas Eve as a joke, but it soon turned into a tradition.

"And I don't know if I'm training them the wrong way the fact that waiting to the last minute to do it, but it just started as a joke and from then on out, we stay that way with it," he said.

After 20 years of marriage, his advice to other men shopping for a certain someone last minute --- know what you want to buy, and if you don't know, consider buying jewelry or giving money.

"Make sure you got a large opening balance on your credit card because when we wait this long, we know we’re going to get in trouble some shape, form, or fashion," he laughed.

Retail experts predict the average American will spend more than $600 on gifts during the holidays.

"I would say definitely shop on a budget because the old story usually after Christmas, everybody's on credit card debt. So I would say get a budget and figure out what you want and really shop sales because currently, we're at Kohl's and they have really great sales," he said.

Although last minute shopping may mean long lines, it also means good deals.

Here's a list of stores open on Christmas Eve for in-store pick-up.