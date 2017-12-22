Last Minute Shoppers In Mid-State Choose Amazon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Amazon Prime Now has been offering one and two hour deliveries on tens of thousands of products, all of which can be ordered until the night of Christmas Eve.
There's an Amazon Prime Now hub in Nashville, and a spokesperson with Amazon said the holiday season is by far the busiest time of the year for the online retail giant.
Workers have been busy picking, packing, and sending off packages to be delivered to door steps all month long, but it gets even busier as Christmas approaches.
"The great thing about Amazon Prime Now is we are delivering within hours, so if you place an order as late as 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve, you will receive it before 11:59 p.m.," said Lori Torgerson, Amazon spokeswoman.
If your order isn't placed by 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve, it will not be delivered until December 26.
There's an annual fee of $99 for an Amazon Prime Now membership.