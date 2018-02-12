Last-Minute Valentine's Day Ideas From Olive & Sinclair

Kristen Skovira
8:33 AM, Feb 12, 2018
3 hours ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Wednesday is Valentine’s Day and Nashville's Olive and Sinclair has some sweet, last-minute ideas.

Whether she's craving caramel, coffee crunch or sea salt, Nashville's Olive and Sinclair has you covered.

The shop is Tennessee’s first - and only - bean-to-bar chocolate company.

Owner Scott Witherow said this year, maybe try their cinnamon chili hot chocolate.

“For Valentines, we do Mexican-style cinnamon chili in an antique heart shape and it's basically perfect for two cups of hot chocolate,” said Witherow.   

If you're still not sure which one to pick, they're hosting a free chocolate and wine night tasting from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. To RSVP to the event, visit their website.

