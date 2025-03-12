Last time: Bob Kesling to call final SEC basketball tournament ahead of retirement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Friday number eight Tennessee will begin its postseason run.

A chapter is closing for the University of Tennessee. This week will be the last time the Vol Network's lead announcer Bob Kesling will call his beloved Big Orange in a game at the SEC Tournament. After 26 years manning the microphone, he plans to retire at the end of Tennessee's postseason run.

"I've been basically, doing games or traveling on the weekends every year since 1974," Kesling said. "Think about that. I've been doing football or basketball every weekend since 1974 so it's time to give back to the family."

For 50 years, Bob Kesling has worked for the Vol Network. First working with Vol legend John Ward.

"I started when I was in college spotting for John so I was next to John for 15 years and it was a great classroom for me watching one of the best who's ever done it, sitting next to me," Kesling said.

In 1999, he was asked to replace a retiring John Ward and has been the Voice of the Vols for football and basketball ever since.

"I got the call from Doug Dickey and that was quite a thrill when your alma mater calls you and asks you to come home," Kesling said. "It's hard to turn down."

After 26 years, there are a few games that still stand out. Two years ago against Alabama when Tennessee won 52- 49.

"Basketball. I guess one of the games that sticks out the most is when Tennessee beat Memphis in Memphis to be the number one overall team in the country," he said.

Before he steps away from the mic, he hopes to fulfill one dream.

"The one thing that I've never done is call Tennessee in a Final Four and that would be special and I think this team has the capability to get there. I'd love to end it in the Final Four and have Tennessee going for a national championship," he said.

What's next?

"I don't know. My wife says I can only watch one hour of Seinfeld a day so that's one thing that we've set up but other that I really don't know. I'm going to miss the games but I'm going to enjoy my family more, I think. I have four grandkids and another one coming in April. I want to be there for my grandkids.

Since 1968, a Tennessee graduate has called football games for the Vol Network. With former Vol Mike Keith taking the over the play by play duties from Bob Kesling, the tradition will continue later this fall.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at brian.mckeegan@newschannel5.com.