Law enforcement across the state work to combat impaired driving this holiday weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From noon on Thursday through midnight on July 6, agencies across the state will be participating in a campaign to combat impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving, speeding and more.

There will be an increase of traffic enforcement along U.S. Highway 70, which spans 500 miles across 21 counties.

“The purpose of ‘Safe on Seventy’ is to raise awareness and reduce traffic fatalities,” said Tennessee Highway Safety Office Director Buddy Lewis. “All we ask is for voluntary compliance. Obey the traffic laws, and help us keep the roadways safe.”

The THSO encourages the following safe driving behaviors.

Buckle up and ensure all child passengers are properly restrained.

Never drink and drive. Always find a sober ride.

Rest well prior to driving long distances.

Avoid texting, social media use, video-chatting, and other forms of distracted driving.

Slow down and adhere to traffic signs and signals.

In addition, there will also be a number of sobriety checkpoints across the state. You can see a list of those here.

