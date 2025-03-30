Law enforcement agencies conducted an operation at a shopping center in Antioch Sunday morning

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Sunday morning, tactical officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol conducted an operation at a shopping center in Antioch.

This resulted in approximately 100 people being detained and placed in handcuffs.

Around 8 a.m., some of those detained were released, while others remained in custody and were taken to patrol cars.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.